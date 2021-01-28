‘The Walking Dead’ actor Chandler Riggs hospitalised with unknown illness

The Walking Dead actor Chandler Riggs has been hospitalised.

The star, who played Carl Grimes in the AMC show from 2010 to 2018, shared a photo on social media from his hospital bed.

Riggs tweeted “we back” alongside the photo yesterday (January 27), which sees him in a hospital bed wearing a surgical mask and giving a thumbs up.

hey guys, so i had to have surgery but it went well and i’m recovering. gonna be a few days until i’m back to normal but thank you for all the love ❤️ — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

He then added another tweet below the photo, writing: “hey guys, so i had to have surgery but it went well and i’m recovering.

“gonna be a few days until i’m back to normal but thank you for all the love.”

Last year, Riggs said he would reprise his character on The Walking Dead if given the chance.

Carl was killed off at the end of season 8, but Riggs has not ruled out returning as other characters are set to remain in the universe in various spinoff and prequel projects.

“I don’t really see it happening in any current medium of the show, but maybe, hopefully, in something else,” Riggs explained.

Advertisement

In other Walking Dead news, the show’s official Twitter account told viewers there was “no place” for “hateful discrimination of wilful ignorance” in the fandom.

“Hi, hello. If LGBTQ+ characters on television (or anywhere) make you uncomfortable or angry, please unfollow us,” the tweet began.

“While we also encourage you to look within and be more accepting, know that there is no place in our fandom for hateful discrimination or wilful ignorance. Thank you.”