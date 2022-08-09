‘The Walking Dead’ boss calls Rick and Michonne spin-off “an epic and insane love story”

The Walking Dead boss Scott M. Gimple has called the forthcoming Rick and Michonne spinoff “an epic and insane love story”.

Teasing the new series, Gimple teased the arrival of the first six episodes on AMC+ in 2023, also stressing the show will be a returning narrative as opposed to a limited series.

The show will reunite Andrew Lincoln as Rick and Danai Gurira as Michonne, in what Gimple called “an epic and insane love story”, per Entertainment Weekly.

“These are two people that have been separated for a very long time,” Gimple continued. “They’ve lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it’s hopefully going to be mind-blowing.”

He added of the show’s tone: “We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. We see that Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor. It kind of goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane.”

Meanwhile, the trailer for season 11C of The Walking Dead was released last month.

The long-running AMC show will wrap this October with the third chapter of season 11 before a number of spinoff projects are developed.

An official synopsis for season 11C of The Walking Dead reads: “On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community.

“With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategise for those on the road. It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge.”