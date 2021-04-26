‘The Walking Dead’ boss says final season will explore new “vibes” and genres

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner has revealed that season 11 will incorporate stylistic choices that haven’t been used on the show before.

Angela Kang said in a new interview that fans can expect “different tonal things” for the zombie drama’s final bow, which will make things “fun”.

Speaking to TVLine, Kang said: “When we start [the final season], we’re rockin’ and rollin’, we’re back to being big and scope-y.

Advertisement

“There’s going to be a feeling that things are just ripping along for the first block, then we’re going for some different tonal things than we’re used to on the show, which hopefully will be fun for the audience.”

She previously teased the season, which is set to air in 2022, will be “mega” and hinted that new communities, antagonists and allies will feature. Last month, a teaser clip suggested the story could be moved into an urban environment.

Kang added to TVLine: “I think it’s just that mix and as we meet more than one kind of new community, every story will have its own vibe. So some of them may go into types of genres that haven’t been really explored on the show before.

“My hope is that it will feel like we’re still finding things that are new, even in the final season, but also that we’re just moving right along.”

In related Walking Dead news, Andrew Lincoln has revealed that his Rick Grimes spin-off movie is set to begin shooting soon.

Advertisement

The film, which was originally promised as part of a trilogy, is currently in the same stages of pre-production it has been for a while, but Lincoln has now said there has been talk that filming will start in spring.

“I’m not filming at the moment. I’m still very much in lockdown,” Lincoln told SFX Magazine. “We’re very excited about how, at the first available opportunity, we’re going to go into production – there’s talk of it being spring. I can’t wait to get those cowboy boots.”

The Walking Dead airs on FOX in the UK.