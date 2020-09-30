‘The Walking Dead’ boss shares details on six “extra” season 10 episodes

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has teased the plot of six “extra” season 10 episodes.

After this coming weekend’s long-awaited season finale, titled ‘A Certain Doom’, six more episodes will then be released in early 2021 before season 11 starts.

“There are some things that get set up at the end of season 10, which was our intended ending, [and] we will start to dive into some of those mysteries that we’ve left behind,” Kang told Den of Geek.

The Walking Dead boss went on to explain that the initial plan was to film a full traditional season, but plans shifted towards these six episodes in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We had been getting ready to shoot one of our typical really big scopey first episodes that has hundreds of zombies and people in really close quarters with each other, crammed into little spaces, and it didn’t feel like that was really feasible or safe or responsible in this time,” Kang explained.

She added that there would still be “twists and turns and scares and tears”, but that these episodes might be more character-led.

“We’re loving getting to dive into some of these characters in a really deep way,” she said of the extra season 10 episodes. “It all flows right into what we’re planning for season 11.

“It’s all in service of the story. Hopefully it will feel like these lead us right into those episodes and that we get to have fun along the way.”

AMC recently confirmed that season six would be the show’s final season, with 24 episodes set to air across 2021 and 2022.