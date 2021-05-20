‘The Walking Dead’ boss teases “very, very dark” final season of the show

The Walking Dead producer Scott Gimple has warned the final season will be “very, very, very, very dark”.

Teasing the forthcoming 11th season, set to air this summer on Disney+, Gimple spoke about what fans can expect after the Whisperer War.

“There’s some sunshine between the gloom,” Gimple said during a recent TWDUniverse Twitch stream. “But the dark stuff gets very, very, very, very dark. It’s not unrelentingly dark. There’s some bright spots.”

He continued: “Without getting too into it, there’s a level of intensity to these episodes that’s both an intensity of threat intermingled with the intensity of emotions behind that, and various histories of the characters getting intermingled with that.

“There’s some really brutal stuff in it, and yet it directly affects some of our most beloved characters and ties into their histories in ways that we’ll see.”

In other Walking Dead news, it was recently confirmed that the show would be moving to Disney+, specifically the streaming platform’s Star channel, following the company’s acquisition of Fox.

“On 30th June the FOX channel in the UK will close. Many titles will become available on Star on Disney+ and will be announced in the near future,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

It continued: “We appreciate the support of our UK fans and can’t wait to keep sharing the best stories with you.

“Star on Disney+ serves as the home of movies and television from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios (20th Television and ABC Signature), FX Productions and 20th Century Studios.”

The Walking Dead will stream from July 2, with season 11 set to premiere in August.