Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ brutal season finale trailer

The trailer for the final season of The Walking Dead has just been released – check it out below.

Disney+ have unveiled a one-minute clip teasing the forthcoming season 11B, which will mark the final set of episodes before the AMC flagship series ends.

The Walking Dead returns next month on February 21, and will then continue in the form of several spin-off projects.

Check out the new trailer here:

A description of season 11B of The Walking Dead reads: “For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems.

“Will they be able to pick up the pieces and who will be alive to help? Will their relationships heal or fracture? Will olive branches be extended, accepted, or rejected? For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return.

“One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

Returning cast members include Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead started filming this week.

The new project is a six-part anthology series focusing on both new and established characters from the show’s universe.

The Walking Dead writer-producer Channing Powell will serve as showrunner on the series, with Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the franchise, closely involved. Filming is expected to last 53 days, a location agreement suggests.