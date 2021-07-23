The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has said he is unsure whether he will make an appearance in the forthcoming Rick Grimes spin-off.

Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon in the series, has been filming the show’s 11th season over the last year.

“I don’t think anybody knows what’s going on with the movies now. I hear different answers from different groups,” Reedus told ComicBook.

“So I think it’s kind of still up in the air what the movie thing is going to be. I think it’s changed perspective a couple of times. I don’t know anything about it. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

The actor said he is keen for Daryl and Rick to be on screen together again and added that the bond between the two characters was “one of the most powerful relationships on the show, and for me personally, one of my most favourite relationships to play”.

He continued: “I don’t want it to be for nothing. I don’t want it to be cheap. I want it to be a real thing.”

The film, which was originally promised as part of a trilogy, was expected to start shooting earlier this year according to Lincoln.

But production is still yet to get off the ground.

Lincoln, who left the zombie series during its ninth season in November 2018, said he would “never say never” to returning for The Walking Dead‘s 11th and final season before appearing in the first movie.

Meanwhile, a teaser trailer for season 11 was recently shared featuring the Reapers.

The AMC series is set to return next month on August 22 in the US with eight brand new episodes, while it will air in the UK the following day on August 23 exclusively on Star on Disney+ . The final batch is coming next year.