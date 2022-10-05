‘The Walking Dead’ Norman Reedus spin-off will be called ‘Daryl Dixon’

Norman Reedus has revealed that his new Walking Dead spin-off series will be titled Daryl Dixon.

Named after the iconic character played by Reedus, the upcoming series will see him (and his crossbow) venture off to France.

Taking to social media on Monday (October 3), Reedus shared an announcement image for the the new spin-off, featuring a gloomy-looking Eiffel Tower.

In a recent interview with Total Film, The Walking Dead writer and producer Scott M. Gimple said of the series: “Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he’s a fish out of water. In France, in a country that’s going through the apocalypse, [it’s] an entirely different thing.”

He added: “He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he’s comfortable with.”

In addition to the new Daryl Dixon series, TWD also recently announced a spin-off show for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), as well as one for Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Last month, Morgan shared a behind-the-scenes look at his and Cohan’s new spin-off – titled Dead City – which will see their characters traverse a zombie-ridden Manhattan, years after the events of the main series.

“I’ll say this… it feels like we’re making something special,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “And nobody I’d rather be doing this with than @laurencohan. We can’t wait to show you something… soon I think.”

The series was confirmed earlier this year, though many fans expressed confusion that the announcement gave away the fact that Negan and Maggie would survive until the end of the main show.

Addressing the confusion, Morgan admitted to Entertainment Weekly: “That’s not the way we should have gone about it. But this is how it was chosen to play out.

“And who knows? Maybe we couldn’t have kept the secret. But it seems to me we could have given it a shot. I would’ve tried to go about it in a different way, but look, that’s above my pay grade.”