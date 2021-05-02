‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 adds new cast member Jacob Young

Jacob Young has been cast in season 11 of The Walking Dead.

The actor, best known for his roles on US soap operas The Bold And The Beautiful and All My Children, will be playing a character called Deaver.

Details of Young’s role are being kept under wraps, but according Deadline his character isn’t named after anyone from Robert Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard’s comic books.

It comes after Young took to social media last month to tease that he was making a return to TV. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Time to play a new character on TV, it’s been awhile. Looking forward to sharing with everyone soon. #primetime.”

Recent casting announcements for season 11 of The Walking Dead have included Avengers: Infinity War‘s Michael James Shaw, who will play Mercer, the commander of the Commonwealth Army, alongside Margot Bingham, who will star as Stephanie of the Commonwealth after having a voice-only role in season 10.

The last-ever season of the original Walking Dead TV series will premiere in the US on August 22, it has now been confirmed. The 11th season premiere will likely air in the UK on the following day.

The final season of The Walking Dead will consist of 24 episodes – eight more than usual – and is set to conclude in 2022.

Speaking about the forthcoming new episodes, Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said in a statement that season 11 will be “bigger than ever”.

“The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from then.”

Kang also confirmed in a new interview with Deadline that season 11 is set to air in three separate eight-episode blocks.

“We’re kind of back to some of our usual scope and scale in season 11, obviously with some modification still going on because we’re filming during the [coronavirus] pandemic still,” she explained.

“But, it’s a big, big season but, you know, it will air in these blocks. Actually, in some ways each block has a big arc. At the same time, there’s still an ongoing arc that’s carrying across all 24.”