‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 to return in February 2022

The Walking Dead will return for the second part of season 11 on February 20, 2022.

The announcement comes two days before the first part concludes this Sunday (October 10) with the eighth episode. At 24 episodes, the season is the longest in the show’s history, with the third batch of eight episodes set to air in the second half of 2022.

AMC shared a short teaser alongside the date announcement where Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) remarks: “Just thinking about choices, do they even matter anymore?”

This extended season marks The Walking Dead’s final bow although there’s plenty of ongoing and upcoming spin-offs. Fear The Walking Dead is set to return for its sixth season this month, while The Walking Dead: World Beyond has begun its second and final season.

There’s also plans for a Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) spin-off following the main show, along with movies starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

There’s rumours of even more spin-offs too from former The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple, although no official details have been announced.

The Walking Dead’s next episode is titled For Blood, which is written by Erik Mountain and directed by Sharat Raju.

Reflecting on the show’s legacy ahead of the eleventh season, showrunner Angela Kang hopes people will remember The Walking Dead “for having brought some entertainment and comfort during years when there was a lot of uncertainty”.

She added: “I just hope that people were entertained, and found somebody to identify with. There’s a lot of people who are like, ‘I haven’t seen somebody like me very much on TV, but I’ve seen them on the show, and it’s helped me and my family either just have more understanding or feel good about ourselves.

“And I know a lot of our fans have found community with each other as well. It’s the sense of community that is most meaningful, I think, to a lot of us that work on the show.”