‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 trailer teases urban setting

A new teaser clip for the forthcoming final season of The Walking Dead suggests the story will shift to an urban setting.

Although no air date has been set for season 11, AMC released a 10-second teaser clip after today’s (March 22) season 10 episode 20 premiere, which points to a new environment for the show’s final arc.

See the teaser video below.

Advertisement

In the clip, a shot filmed from inside what appears to be a train carriage zooms out onto a subway platform. Graffiti on the wall reads: “If there is a god he will have to beg for my forgiveness.”

As Den Of Geek notes, Robert Kirkman’s original comic book sets the final phase of The Walking Dead in a community known as The Commonwealth, which contains 50,000 citizens and has an established economy.

The publication writes: “Of course, this teaser could be entirely metaphorical and meant to suggest that season 11 will take place in a more urban environment without a literal subway system.

“It’s more likely, however, that this teaser is intended to establish urban vibes or that the plot will make a pitstop in another major city at some point. Either way, the teaser sets an interesting new tone for this final season.”

Get up to scratch with the latest plot points in this week’s recap of season 10, episode 20 here.

Advertisement

In other news, Walking Dead spinoff Fear The Walking Dead is to get its own spinoff show, Dead In The Water, that will be scripted and tied into season six of the main show, telling the story of a submarine crew fighting for survival.