‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner to adapt Rebecca Roanhorse’s ‘Black Sun’

Rebecca Roanhorse’s book Black Sun will be adapted into a TV series by The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang for AMC Studios.

Released in October 2020, the fantasy novel is inspired by the pre-Columbian empires of the Americas and tells a story of “celestial prophecies, political intrigue and forbidden magic”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roanhorse will executive produce the project alongside Kang, who has served as showrunner on The Walking Dead since the show’s ninth season.

Black Sun is the first novel in the author’s Between Earth and Sky series, with the follow-up, Fevered Star, due to be released in April 2022.

Her previous works include Trail Of Lightning and sequel Storm Of Locusts, Star Wars: Resistance Reborn and Race To The Sun. She has also won the Nebula, Hugo and Locus Awards for her fiction.

The Walking Dead will premiere the second half of its eleventh and final season in February 2022.

There’s still, however, numerous ongoing and upcoming spin-offs in the franchise. Fear The Walking Dead is halfway through its seventh season, and was recently renewed for an eighth.

A series that will focus on The Walking Dead characters Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) is in the works. A new anthology spin-off Tales Of The Walking Dead was also recently announced, set to begin filming in early 2022.

Speaking about the series, AMC boss Dan McDermott said: “We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales Of The Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms.”