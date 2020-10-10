A showrunner for The Walking Dead has confirmed that there are plans afoot for a “far-flung” new crossover.

Scott M Gimple revealed the plans whilst speaking at The Walking Dead Showrunner’s Summit at New York’s virtual Comic-Con yesterday (October 9).

“There’s absolutely a chance,” he said of plans for a new crossover show. He continued: “There’s something we’re working on that’s [kind of] far afield that has some crossover-y elements to it. That’s about as hedge-y as I can get, but there really is a chance.”

Advertisement

He went on: “There’s a far-flung story that I won’t even say too much about who’s working on it because it would reveal some stuff. But, there’s plans. How about that? There’s plans.”

Earlier this week (October 7), it was revealed that The Walking Dead season 10 finale scored the show’s lowest ratings to date.

‘A Certain Doom’, the long-awaited episode which aired last weekend (October 4), was watched by 2.7 million viewers – the lowest of any season 10 episode to date.

It marked a 22% drop from last April, the lowest number before that being 2.9 million viewers in March, per SpoilerTV. The viewing figures have been gradually decreasing over the course of the show – 17 million viewers tuned in to watch in 2016.

AMC recently confirmed that The Walking Dead could come to an end after season 11, set to air between 2021 and 2022. However, a number of spin-off shows and films are currently in the works still taking place in the same universe.

Advertisement

Reviewing the finale, ‘A Certain Doom’, NME said in a three-star write-up: “One of the best things about ‘A Certain Doom’ is that it’s finally arrived. A decent instalment – although not among the best-ever Walking Dead season finales – it’s worth remembering that it was never intended to have a six-month build-up.”

The review continued: “Unfortunately, the episode feels burdened by this weight of expectation. At least now, The Walking Dead can begin to look to the future. When those half-dozen additional episodes are out of the way, we really will be on the final stretch — and we might just look back at ‘A Certain Doom’ as the episode when the end really began.”

The Walking Dead currently airs on FOX in the UK and on NOWTV.