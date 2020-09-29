‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner promises “epic clash” in season 10 finale

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has teased an “epic clash” in the upcoming season 10 finale.

‘A Certain Doom’, the much-delayed and long-awaited episode of season 10, is set to air on October 4 – with a recently announced string of six further episodes to then follow to tide fans over until season 11.

Telling fans what to expect in this weekend’s finale, showrunner Angela Kang explained to TV Line how the dynamics between Whisperer leader Beta and the survivors could unfold.

“Over the course of the season, these groups have been engaged in kind of a cold war, and now it’s exploded into this full-on fight to possibly mutual destruction,” she said.

“There’s lots of scope to it, lots of story threads going on with our various heroes. It’s big and fun.”

Kang continued: “What we wanted to show was how massive a disadvantage they are at. This is a horde bigger than they’ve ever encountered, and this is after Carol was able to take out some of it at the caves and some of it was taken out during the battle at Hilltop.

“So it really is this David-and-Goliath battle.”

Earlier this month, The Walking Dead confirmed that season 11 would be the show’s last. The final season will consist of 24 episodes, with the first half due to air in 2021 and the second half in 2022.

However, a number of spin-off projects have been green-lit, including a trilogy of films focusing on Rick Grimes and a TV series centred on Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.