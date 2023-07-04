‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff ‘Daryl Dixon’ is in a “wholly different world”

The Walking Dead spinoff Daryl Dixon is set to take place in a “wholly different world” and not be “more of the same” according to its producer.

The spin-off is one of the series continuing The Walking Dead universe now that the main show and The Walking Dead: World Beyond have come to an end and Fear The Walking Dead is in its final season.

In recent weeks, first-look teasers have been shared during episodes of the Maggie and Negan-focused show Dead City, with another airing at the weekend (July 2).

The first teaser saw Dixon passed out at sea, with a series poster confirming that it will take place in Paris.

Now, director and executive producer Greg Nicotero has talked to EW about what to expect from the show.

“This is probably the closest to a standalone show you will ever get,” he said. “The goal isn’t just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world.”

Nicotero added: “This is definitely not more of the same. Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more,” he says.

See the latest teaser trailer below.

Last year, The Walking Dead writer and producer Scott M. Gimple said of the series [via Total Film]: “Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he’s a fish out of water. In France, in a country that’s going through the apocalypse, [it’s] an entirely different thing.”

He added: “He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he’s comfortable with.”