‘The Walking Dead’ star Lauren Cohan teases “bittersweet ending”

The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan has shared her thoughts on the “bittersweet” ending of the show.

The series recently confirmed that season 11 would be its last, promising a handful of extra season 10 episodes followed by 24 more in season 11 next year.

Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Rhee on the show and has been confirmed to return for the season 10 finale, confirmed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she is currently filming in Georgia.

“I’m in Georgia now getting ready to shoot,” she said, “which is now going to be part of the still season 10. We’re doing this big chunk of episodes, and then next year we come back and do 24 more.”

The actor then commented on the news of season 11 being the show’s last, calling it “bittersweet”.

“We have two calendar years’ worth of stuff to shoot, so it’s still going to be on television for a significant period, but I feel two ways about it,” she said.

“I kind of got excited when we first announced [it was ending], just because fans and everybody who’s watched all this time and been part of our invested family is… We’re so lucky we’ve been going so long and it’s so exciting to say, ‘Okay, let’s all key in for this final season and watch it together’, and it makes me appreciate it.

“And then, people are so hungry for our whole universe still that it’s exciting because there will be spin-off possibilities.”

A spin-off series focusing on Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier has been confirmed, while there are several Walking Dead movies in the works as well.

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will air on October 5.