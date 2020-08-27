‘The Walking Dead’ star Tom Payne teases possible Jesus spin-off

The Walking Dead star Tom Payne has teased a possibility of him returning to the franchise.

Payne’s character Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia was one of Rick Grimes’s most loyal followers until he was killed in the midseason finale of season 9.

But as Walking Dead fans know an on-screen death does not mean the characters can not return – especially now that miniseries and movies can explore backstories.

In a recent interview with the Daily Express, Payne said that a prequel spin-off for Jesus would be “really cool” – but that he would need some time to look like his character again.

He explained “I think like a Jesus’s origin story would be cool, man. But I had to grow the hair and yeah, I loved it.”

“By the time I had gotten to a position where I had grown my hair and it was my hair and my beard exactly how I wanted the character to look,” Payne added. “Then they killed me!”

Unlike Danai Gurira’s character, who wore a wig to maintain Michonne’s aesthetics, Paye does not want to wear extensions for any comeback.

“I wouldn’t like to do it again if I had to wear fake extensions and a fake beard again,” he said. “I could grow the beard, but that hair took three years by the time I left, so yeah, I wouldn’t want to fake it again.”

Recently, Payne opened up on his time on the show and revealed that he felt like it was the right time to leave when he did.

This comes after Chandler Riggs said he would reprise his character as Carl Grimes if given the chance.

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead is due to air on October 4, after being delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.