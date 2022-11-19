The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season, HBO have confirmed.

Mike White’s satire of the über-rich aired its first season in 2021, returning last month with an almost entirely new cast for a second season that sees episodes aired weekly, with three currently available.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, confirmed in a statement that the show would be back for a third round.

She said: “Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows.

“And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humour and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

Season two of The White Lotus sees the return of Jennifer Coolidge, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Tanya McQuoid at this year’s Emmys, as well as Jon Gries as her now-husband Greg.

New faces include the Di Grasso family, played by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco, new couple Daphne and Cameron Babcock (Meghann Fahy and Theo James), and fellow partners Harper and Ethan Spiller (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).

In a five-star review of The White Lotus season two, NME wrote: “This isn’t a show you should second-guess too much, but [writer-director Mike] White drops hints that future episodes could explore issues of sexual content and sexual experimentation as well as white (and white-passing) privilege. One thing that’s not in doubt: The White Lotus is still laugh-out-loud funny.”

The White Lotus season 2 is now airing on Sky Atlantic and is also available to stream with a NOW subscription.