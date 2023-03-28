‘The White Lotus’ season three setting revealed

The White Lotus season three will reportedly be set in Thailand.

The first two seasons of Mike White’s HBO series were filmed at Four Season resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectively. Continuing that trend, the show’s third run is expected to be shot in one of the hotel chain’s four major properties in Thailand, which are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

Thailand’s Four Seasons resorts are spread across the city, country, jungle and beach, giving the new season plenty of settings to play with.

White previously hinted that season three would take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said in a clip attached to the season two finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Production on season three is yet to begin, with Variety reporting that White is still scouting specific locations in Thailand. The cast is also yet to be revealed, but considering the previous two seasons have featured predominately all-new ensemble casts, fans can expect plenty of new faces to star.

In February, White’s friend and Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville said he would be keen to star in the new season, while also suggesting that the upcoming episodes could instead be set in Tokyo, Japan.

“Mike White is a very close friend of mine,” Knoxville told Vulture. “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as [season two] is over.”