‘The White Lotus’ fans react to shocking episode five sex scene

Fans of The White Lotus have been sharing their surprise at a shocking sex scene between two unexpected characters.

At the end of episode five, titled ‘That’s Amore’, Tom Hollander’s character Quentin is seen having sex with Jack (Leo Woodall), who was previously introduced as his nephew.

Quentin had struck up a friendship with Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) while Jack got to know her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), making for a shocking ending to the episode for fans of the show.

“The White Lotus is doing an astounding job of ripping masculinity to absolute shreds this season and i’m enjoying the view,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

the white lotus is doing an astounding job of ripping masculinity to absolute shreds this season and i’m enjoying the view pic.twitter.com/Uw8JXonxuw — cashewrising (@cashewrising) November 28, 2022

Another person added: “people completely missing the fact that chav boy is a sex worker for rich old gays in the white lotus and thinking it’s incest is SENDING ME. “nephew” and “uncle” are not even cleverly veiled codes.”

people completely missing the fact that chav boy is a sex worker for rich old gays in the white lotus and thinking it’s incest is SENDING ME. "nephew" and "uncle" are not even cleverly veiled codes💀 — 🌻sunflower🌻 (@East_From_Eden) November 28, 2022

Take a look at some more reactions to Quentin and Jack’s scene here:

those last 15 seconds of White Lotus??? my jaw DROPPED pic.twitter.com/H4ePoO1rpr — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 28, 2022

when he said “I’ve got to go help my uncle with something” pic.twitter.com/stB35jIJiQ — BR3NDAN (@brentayl) November 28, 2022

Also should go without saying but Essex boy is nobody’s nephew. This is White Lotus, not House of the Dragon. — Autumn Chiklis (@AutumnChiklis) November 28, 2022

THE NEPHEW FKIN HIM?? Here I thought they were just going to try kill Tanya #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/pXPTFwKZYr — Nathan (@NathanK_Price3) November 28, 2022

Two more episodes will follow in season two of The White Lotus, with the series finale airing in the US on December 11.

Mike White’s satire was officially been renewed for a third season by HBO last week.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, confirmed in a statement that the show would be back for a third round.

She said: “Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows.

“And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humour and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”