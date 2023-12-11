‘The White Lotus’ star says new season will “blow people’s minds”

The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell has teased what fans can expect from the show’s third season.

The actress is due to return for the HBO show’s next season, which is expected in 2025, having appeared as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the show’s first.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Rothwell revealed she has read the upcoming season’s scripts, teasing: “I can’t say anything but I will say it’s going to blow people’s minds.

Advertisement

“I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat,” she added, further saying that filming is expected to begin “definitely in the next calendar year”.

It comes after creator Mike White said last month that production on the long-awaited third season should commence “at the beginning of the year” and that he was “finishing scripts”.

White went on to tease to Entertainment Weekly: “It’s going to be supersized White Lotus. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing… I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

Alongside Rothwell’s involvement, the third season is reportedly set to take place in Thailand, though further details remain under wraps for now. The first two seasons respectively took place in Hawaii and Sicily.

The second season debuted over a year ago, and received 23 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series.

Advertisement

In other news, White revealed earlier this year that Jennifer Coolidge’s deceased character Tanya McQuoid – who was one of the only characters to appear in both the first and second seasons – could get a spin-off.

“I absolutely think that’s possible,” the writer told press at the time (via Deadline). “We were just talking about that. It’s a funny idea.”