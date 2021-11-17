‘The White Lotus’: Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario recreate awkward scene

The White Lotus co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario have taken to social media to recreate an awkward poolside scene that the pair shared together.

Both actors were present at a dinner for high fashion brand Loubitin when they decided to parody the show, which is set on a holiday resort in Hawaii.

The scene in question sees Daddario’s failing journalist Rachel try to strike up a poolside conversation with students Olivia (Sweeney) and her best friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady). The pair go to lengths to make Rachel feel uncomfortable until she eventually leaves.

Daddario shared the video on her Instagram page. “I ran into @sydney_sweeney at the @louboutinworld dinner and she wasn’t nice and made me feel old?” she wrote in the caption.

HBO ordered a second instalment series of The White Lotus in August. A new cast will primarily feature in the upcoming season. However in October, it was confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge will return as unstable wealthy woman Tanya McQuoid, who spent the show’s first season looking for love and recovering following the death of her mother.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us”, HBO executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi told The Hollywood Reporter.