‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams has died aged 54

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams has died at the age of 54.

Williams was found in his home in Brooklyn, New York, today (September 6) by his nephew, according to the New York Post.

Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in Williams’ apartment, but no cause of death has been officially confirmed yet.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” the actor’s long-time representative Marianna Shafran told The Hollywood Reporter.

“They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

The actor was best known for his role as Omar Little in HBO series The Wire, which he first played in 2002 until 2008. Williams also played Albert “Chalky” White in Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014.

Williams was nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Bobby McCray in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series When They See Us. The last role before his death was in Lovecraft Country as Montrose Freeman, for which he is also currently nominated for an Emmy.

Tributes have started pouring in on social media, with American boxer Jamel Herring posting a picture of Williams and writing: “Rest in power, Michael K. Williams.”

Rest in power, Michael K. Williams 🙏🏾🕊

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who starred as Melvin in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and as Senator Clay Davis in The Wire alongside Williams, also paid his respects.

“Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams,” he wrote. “One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless.

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn called Williams “one of the most talented actors around” in his tweet.

“Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking,” he wrote. “My thoughts are with all those who loved him.”

Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I've ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him. ❤️

Read more tributes to Michael K. Williams below:

I’m conflicted over Michael K Williams death:pissed off that he let us down;Angry because he could have reached out and didn’t,instead led us to believe he was alright.Sorry that another Brothers life has been wasted.We can do better than this. Talk to a brother! RIP — OfficialClarkePeters (@clarkepeters) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams I knew was kind. Fair. Gentle. And super fucking talented. I’ll cherish our talks and I’ll miss him tremendously. My deepest condolences to the Williams family. Rest my friend. 🙏🏻 — Domenick Lombardozzi (@D_Lombardozzi) September 6, 2021

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

Don’t know whether to put on Breathless or the Wire. Heartbreaking. Damn the times they are a changing. — Flea (@flea333) September 6, 2021

RIP Michael K Williams. Gone too soon. Omar was one of the best characters ever created. You will be missed. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams… a talent beyond words and a truly beautiful soul, sending you peace and love wherever you may be x pic.twitter.com/9LmwOoPbjK — Stephen Graham (@StephenGraham73) September 6, 2021

Horrible, sad, and unbelievable to think we’ve lost the fantastically talented Michael K. Williams at the age of 54. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 6, 2021

This is heartbreaking to learn. We have lost an enormous talent in Michael K. Williams. https://t.co/sqY2ryvuAj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 6, 2021

Jean-Paul Belmondo and Michael K. Williams in the same day…man, what loss. pic.twitter.com/LzsDrJxKAP — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2021

RIP Michael K. Williams, so brilliant in #BoardwalkEmpire. You will be missed. 💔 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2021

I can’t…I’m crushed. 💔 no words. I love you bro. RIP to the legend Michael K Williams aka one of the dopest Actors/Brother in the world. #Omar #TheWIRE FOR LIFE. I’m off the grid for a while hard to process this one. I love you bro smh damn 🤦🏿‍♂️ 😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/UNK3F94opM — Tray Chaney (@traychaney) September 6, 2021

Yo, if you have a problem w/ depression, addiction, crisis of faith. Whatever it is. Please talk to somebody. Please consider help, even if it's uncomfortable. I will forever love the work of Michael K. Williams. I sincerely hope he's at peace w/ the loved ones who came before. — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) September 6, 2021

For years Wikipedia listed Michael K. Williams as my brother. Neither one of us chose to correct it, instead we took it at its word. “We’re brothers, yo.” He shared poems with me. We broke bread & kicked it whenever we could. A deep & sincere connection. A beautiful spirit. 💔💔 — Saul Williams (@SaulWilliams) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King. pic.twitter.com/LuFY0tG9NA — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 6, 2021

Michael K. Williams was a god damn genius, a black queer icon who challenged the ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn't easy and a truly great dude. A huge loss. Somebody tell God, Omar coming.#RIPMichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/Ch4iEoCVvS — Travon Free (@Travon) September 6, 2021

This is a developing story.