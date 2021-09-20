‘The Wire’ creator won’t shoot new series in Texas due to abortion law

The Wire creator David Simon has said he won’t shoot his new HBO series in Texas due to the recent abortion laws.

The new legislation, Senate Bill 8, prohibits the abortion of a foetus once cardiac activity can be detected, which is generally around six weeks, before most women even know they are pregnant.

It makes no exception for victims of rape or incest, and authorises citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone involved in facilitating an abortion.

The US Supreme Court refused to block the bill before its enactment last Wednesday (September 1), which, according to the New York Times, now makes Texas the most restrictive US state in terms of access to abortion services.

Sharing an article describing the situation in Texas, Simon wrote: “If an employer, this is beyond politics.

“I’m turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can’t and won’t ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth?”

Billie Eilish had recently responded to the news, too, writing on her Instagram stories “I’m so fucking tired,” and adding: “Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”

Yungblud also took to social media to say “The right to your body is yours and yours alone.

“It makes me sick and it makes me really disgusted that people sit there and they take away that choice and they take away that right.”

It remains unclear whether Simon’s new show will be related to The Wire – stay tuned for updates as they come in.