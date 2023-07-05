‘The Witcher’ advert criticised for being “awkward” and “cringe” on social media

An advertising campaign for The Witcher season three has been criticised on social media for being “incredibly awkward” and “cringe”.

The first five episodes the new season of Netflix’s fantasy series came out last week, the last time viewers will see Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt Of Rivia, before Liam Hemsworth replaces him in the fourth and fifth seasons.

However, to reassure fans about season three, Netflix projected a huge message onto various UK landmarks about Cavill’s role for the time being.

“Yes. He’s still Geralt in Season 3,” the message read, which was projected onto locations like Edinburgh Castle and the Cliffs of Dover.

Some have noted that it might have been an awkward advertising strategy for Hemsworth, as Netflix appeared compelled to quell fans’ worries that the original actor is still in the show.

“Not a brilliant show of confidence in Liam Hemsworth this, is it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Do you have to make this any more awkward for Liam Hemsworth,” another added.

While some praised the “cheeky” stunt, one person described the advert as “pure distilled cringe here”.

Another added: “Way to absolutely disrespect Liam Hemsworth.”

One viewer offered support for the casting change, writing: “Personally I love it, yes Henry is a great Geralt, but I’m not having a hissy fit because Hemsworth is joining.”

Many commenters, however, shared their disappointment at Cavill’s imminent departure.

“Thanks for the reminder for all to tune out after season 3,” one person shared.

While Cavill has never given a precise reason for his leaving, it has long been suspected that creative differences ultimately caused him to step away from the role.

The official synopsis for season three of The Witcher reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture Ciri of Cintra, Geralt takes her into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

The remaining episodes of season three will be released later this month.