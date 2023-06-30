‘The Witcher’ cast only discovered Henry Cavill’s exit a day before fans did

The Witcher cast only found out that Henry Cavill was leaving the hit Netflix show one day before it was revealed to the world.

The third season of the fantasy show, which aired this week, is the last one Cavill will appear in. Taking to Instagram last October, Cavill revealed that he would be stepping down from his role in the show and “passing the torch” onto actor Liam Hemsworth.

In a new interview with UNILAD, Freya Allen, who plays Princess Cirilla in the show, revealed that the cast of the show were only given a tiny amount of prior warning to the news before it became public.

Advertisement “We found out quite a few months after wrap, so there wasn’t really a goodbye then,” she said. “And we found out the day before the world found out, so we were all finding out together really.”

Allen added: “I think we all cried. I know I cried when I heard, I was just kind of shocked. I think the premiere will kind of be our send-off.”