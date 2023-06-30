‘The Witcher’ cast only discovered Henry Cavill’s exit a day before fans did

The Witcher cast only found out that Henry Cavill was leaving the hit Netflix show one day before it was revealed to the world.
The third season of the fantasy show, which aired this week, is the last one Cavill will appear in. Taking to Instagram last October, Cavill revealed that he would be stepping down from his role in the show and “passing the torch” onto actor Liam Hemsworth.
In a new interview with UNILAD, Freya Allen, who plays Princess Cirilla in the show, revealed that the cast of the show were only given a tiny amount of prior warning to the news before it became public.
“We found out quite a few months after wrap, so there wasn’t really a goodbye then,” she said. “And we found out the day before the world found out, so we were all finding out together really.”
Allen added: “I think we all cried. I know I cried when I heard, I was just kind of shocked. I think the premiere will kind of be our send-off.”
Allen previously explained how she “mourned” Cavill’s exit from The Witcher. Speaking about Cavill’s exit, Allen said she will miss the star and paid homage to the father-daughter relationship that her character Ciri and Cavill’s Geralt developed over the last three seasons.
“For me, it’s not reflecting on any final scenes. I think my final scene was me shoving mashed potato down. It’s more so…this sounds crazy, but sort of like mourning through Ciri, because we really got to become so close through those characters,’ the actor explained.
“He plays my adoptive father. So that part was the most sad element of it. So it was more reflecting on this whole experience we’ve had together and that coming to a close with his side of it.”
Earlier this week, reviews of the third season arrived, with many hailing it the show’s best so far and Cavill’s most accomplished performance in the show too.
Meanwhile, a fourth and fifth season of The Witcher has already been confirmed by Netflix, while the streamer previously launched its first live-action spin-off with the four-part limited series Blood Origin.