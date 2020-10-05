The Witcher has dropped the first look at Henry Cavill in season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

The fantasy show is currently filming its anticipated second season in the UK, and in first-look images, we see Geralt of Rivia wearing brand new black armour.

Netflix unveiled the new images today (October 5), which are the first glimpse of what lies in store for the next batch of episodes.

“Good day to everyone in Blaviken who told Geralt that he needed new clothes,” the show’s official Instagram account commented. “And what will destiny bring tomorrow?”

Alongside Geralt’s change-up, the next season has also changed one of its stars, with Basil Eidenbenz set to replace Thue Rasmussen as Eskel.

The latter had to drop out of the role over scheduling complications due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Sadly, due to the rescheduling because of Covid-19, I will not be portraying Esekel in The Witcher,” he explained.

“It’s heartbreaking, of course, but I mostly feel happy and grateful for the days I got to spend on set earlier this year. Everyone was extremely engaged and passionate about the project and it was a truly inspiring experience.”

After his replacement was confirmed Rasmussen told his followers: “Dear fans, please give as much love to #basileidenbenz as you gave me.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed back in July that Netflix had ordered a prequel series to The Witcher called Blood Origin.

Set 1,200 years before the main show, it will tell the origin of the first Witcher and the “conjunction of the spheres”, an event where “the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.”