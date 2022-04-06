‘The Witcher’ season three officially begins filming

The Witcher has started shooting for its third season.

A new behind-the-scenes photo taken on the first day of filming has been shared by Netflix, showing Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) sat on chairs amid a snowy landscape.

The logline for the next series reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Advertisement

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

The news follows series protagonist Henry Cavill stopping by a Warhammer store in Nottingham earlier this year, surprising staff and customers in the process.

It comes after the Superman actor revealed last December during an interview on The Graham Norton Show that he was a big fan of the tabletop miniature war game.

When appearing on the show ahead of the launch of the second season that month, Cavill spoke enthusiastically about his passion for Warhammer.

When asked about what he gets up to in his spare time, Norton stated: “You do fly your nerd flag with pride. One of your hobbies, and he’s got a lot of hobbies ladies and gentlemen, one of your hobbies…”

Advertisement

Cavill then interrupted to comment: “Makes me sound weird.”

It was our pleasure today to show Warhammer super-fan Henry Cavill round the home of Warhammer. Little known fact about Henry: he has the Hero keyword and a 2+ save. pic.twitter.com/qJr2n3b1uG — WarhammerCommunity (@WarComTeam) February 18, 2022

“Well, you do have more hobbies than the average man, I’d say,” Norton retorted, before adding: “But you paint World Of War Craft?”

“Warhammer,” Cavill corrected him.

A number of staff and customers who were present during Cavill’s visit to the store took to social media to share photos of themselves with the actor.

“It was our pleasure today to show Warhammer super-fan Henry Cavill round the home of Warhammer,” a Warhammer Community account tweeted. “Little known fact about Henry: he has the Hero keyword and a 2+ save.”