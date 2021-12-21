‘The Witcher’ season three has already been written

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has revealed that the scripts for season three of the Netflix show have already been written.

Based on the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, the second season of the adult fantasy series starring Henry Cavill arrived on December 17.

The upcoming third season will be based on The Time Of Contempt, the second entry in Sapkawki’s five-book main story, The Witcher Saga, which also includes numerous short stories and a standalone novel.

Speaking to Tech Radar, Hissrich discussed the recently announced third season, explaining that the show’s writers room remained active until the first week of December, which gave them just enough time to finish the scripts for the whole season.

Hissrich said that she was “really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it’s based on my favourite book in the saga”.

Although the scripts are ready to go, however, Hissrich reminded fans that season three still has a long way to go before premiering on Netflix.

“The creative process is now really just starting. We have the scripts, and now we’ll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it’s the perfect season,” she said.

In other Witcher news, the post-credits scene in season two of the show has revealed a teaser trailer for the upcoming prequel series Blood Origin.

At the end of the final episode, titled Family, a teaser clip plays, giving fans a first look at the show’s central team of Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall and Sophia Brown as Éile.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell tales from the medieval world of the Continent before the ‘Conjunction Of The Spheres’, the mysterious pivotal event in the original Witcher books that caused humans, elves and monsters to reside in the same world.

