‘The Witcher’ season three to be released in summer 2023

Netflix has announced The Witcher season three will be released in summer 2023.

The release date was revealed during the streaming service’s TUDUM event on Saturday (September 24), in a segment presented by Geralt of Rivia actor Henry Cavill.

The Witcher spin-off series, Blood Origin, also received a release date of December 25, 2022. The four-episode prequel series, set 1200 years before the events of the main show, will explore how “the first Witcher came to be”.

Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) was also announced to be joining the cast as a narrator character, who plays a pivotal part “in connecting Blood Origin’s past with The Witcher’s future”.

Worlds will collide. The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix on December 25. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/jSDDf7lzdA — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 24, 2022

Cast members previously announced for the spin-off include Sophie Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Dylan Moran and Jacob Collins-Levy.

Alongside Cavill, The Witcher season three will see Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra return as Ciri and Yennefer respectively. New cast additions include Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin.

The show is based on the books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which have been adapted into a successful series of games by developer CD Projekt.

The Time of Contempt is nigh. 👀 The Witcher returns to Netflix in Summer 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/MUzOKXwFjV — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 24, 2022

Cavill previously expressed how he wants the third season to remain faithful to the books. Speaking on The Witcher: Unlocked, Cavill said: “To be true to the books, I think there’s a chance to explore the Nenneke relationship a little further.

“Of course, I would love to work with the Witchers some more, but it all depends on how much the story allows. I’m a huge fan of the books and staying loyal to them, and it’s about making sure that story happens without too much in the way of diversions or side things going on to muddy the waters.”