Here’s when crime K-drama ‘The Worst of Evil’ premieres on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that its upcoming crime K-drama The Worst of Evil will premiere in September.

On August 14, the streaming platform shared that its upcoming crime series starring Ji Chang-wook (Suspicious Partner) and Squid Game’s Wi Ha-jun will premiere its first three episodes on September 27.

Set in 1990s Seoul, The Worst of Evil follows police officer Park Jun-mo (played by Ji), who goes undercover to infiltrate a notorious crime organisation pushing a new drug in nightclubs. However, he discovers that his wife, Yoo Eui-jeong (The Empire’s Im Se-mi), has volunteered for the same undercover assignment, and shares history with the gang’s leader Jung Gi-cheol (played by Wi).

The upcoming series also stars Woo Kang-min (Big Bet), Han Yi-jin (Blind) and Im Sung-jae (D.P. season two). The Worst of Evil is directed by Han Dong-wook and written by Jang Min-seok.

The series will comprise a total of 12 episodes, and will air two episodes every week after its premiere until its three-episode finale.

Also premiering in September is the second season of Arthdal Chronicles, which will also be available on Disney+ after airing on tvN. The new season is set a decade after the 2019 series, and stars Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung as the older versions of original leads Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its new mystery series Mask Girl, which will premiere later this week. The upcoming drama stars Reflection of You‘s Go Hyun-jung as an office worker who leads a double life as an online streamer.