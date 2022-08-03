Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Kwang-soo face chaos in new trailer for ‘The Zone: Survival Mission’

Disney+ has released the teaser trailer for its upcoming variety show, The Zone: Survival Mission.

The new visual shows Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Running Man’s Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Kwang-soo facing disaster-themed challenges, such as being chased around by zombies and completing puzzles in an earthquake simulator. The trailer ends the announcement of its exclusive premiere on Disney+ in September.

The Zone: Survival Mission is a survival gameshow that throws its cast members into eight different virtual spaces and themed rooms, where they try to overcome the challenges. The series will be produced by Cho Hyo-jin, who has previously been involved in similar variety shows such as Running Man, Family Outing and X-Man, and is a longtime Yoo Jae-suk collaborator.

It is one of the latest additions to Disney+’s original Korean-language offerings for the year, following Soundtrack #1 and Crazy Love, both of which premiered in March. Further details on The Zone: Survival Mission, such as a definite release date, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

In other news, South Korean television network JTBC has announced the launch of a new music show titled K-909. The programme will feature idols showcasing unreleased music, special collaborations and new versions of their songs.

K-909 is set to start airing in September 2022, though an exact premiere date has not been confirmed.