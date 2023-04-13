Third and final season of ‘Stars Wars: The Bad Batch’ details revealed

Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s third and final season is set to return on the streaming service next year, the show producers claim.

The series follows the story of Clone Force 99, a group of well-trained clones also known as the Bad Batch, as they make their way through an ever-changing galaxy during the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

The announcement was shared over the weekend during the annual Star Wars Celebration panel discussion in London by the show’s executive producers, Athena Portillo, Jennifer Corbett, and Brad Rau.

The annual event is a platform for the franchise to announce new releases as well as connect the cast and crew with their fans. During the event, the production team also announced several upcoming projects – including that a Return of the Jedi will be returning to cinemas this month to mark its 40th anniversary, with Star Wars fans also introduced to cast members from Disney+’s upcoming series, Acolyte and Ahsoka.

Following the panel event, the Star Wars verified Twitter account shared the news with their fans, captioning the photo: “Just announced at #StarWarsCelebration: Star Wars The Bad Batch will return for a third and final season on @DisneyPlus in 2024.”

In response to the news, many users were distraught to learn that the final season is near, and that there would be no more new episodes to stream.

One user commented: “Damn, the final season? Hopefully it ends with a bang.”

Another user added: “Was so happy to see it get another season.. .then I read final.”

“Sad to see it be the final season but am happy it’s getting a third. I absolutely love Bad Batch and I’m just excited to see where it goes from here. #YesSWC2023” another user said. See more responses below.

Star Wars: Bad Batch season three is currently in production, but an official release date is yet to be announced.

In other Star Wars news, fans of The Mandalorian have criticised the ongoing season of the show, labelling it as experiencing “a massive drop in quality”.

Currently, the series is more than three-quarters of the way through its third season, and has been on the receiving end of backlash as critics and fans alike deem the episodes as being the weakest yet.

Since the new season launched, user review scores have consistently plummeted and fans have taken to social media to discuss the “quality decline” in the plot – with audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes dropping from an average of 90 per cent to around 50 per cent since season three began.