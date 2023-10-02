Here’s when ‘Third Marriage’ starring Yoon Sun-woo premieres

South Korean TV network MBC has announced the premiere date for its upcoming daily K-drama series Third Marriage, starring Yoon Sun-woo and Oh Seung-ah.

Third Marriage will follow the story of Jung Da-jung (played by former Rainbow member Oh Seung-ah) as a woman who sets out on a path of revenge after being wronged and manipulated by the people around her.

Oh Seung-ah will be joined by Yoon Sun-woo (Awaken), who will play Da-jung’s love interest Wang Yo-han. Other main cast members include Oh Se-young (Thirty-Nine) and former A-Jax member Moon Ji-hoo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a newly released poster for Third Marriage shows Jung Da-jung wearing a wedding dress as Wang Yo-han looks on from afar. She’s notably holding hands with her mother, Min Hae-il (Durian’s Affair actress Yoon Hae-young), who’s also wearing a wedding dress.

Third Marriage will premiere October 23 at 7:05pm on MBC, with new episodes airing every Monday to Friday thereafter.

#세번째결혼 티저 포스터 공개✨복수➕사랑➕배신까지 다 있는 매운맛 스토리❤️‍🔥조작의 삶을 사는 여자와 거짓을파헤치고 응징하려고 몸부림치는 여자의파란만장한 진실 게임 속에서 피어나는사랑과 결혼에 대한… Posted by MBC 드라마 on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

In other K-drama news, tvN has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama Castaway Diva, starring Park Eun-bin and Kim Hyo-jin, which shows the close friendship the duo’s characters form through the series. Watch the teaser here.

Meanwhile, the director of Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead has teased more information about the show’s highly anticipated second season, such as “more powerful and evolved zombies”.