‘Thirty-Nine’: Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun receive devastating news in trailer

Netflix has unveiled a new official trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Thirty-Nine.

The clip follows the journey of successful dermatologist Cha Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin), as she reflects on her close relationship with her two best friends, Jung Chan-young (Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi-do) and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun).

“Calling them family isn’t enough to describe them,” she says. Later, one of the trio appears to have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and each of them wrestle with their grief both together and apart.

“You need to decide whether we’re going to have fun, or be serious and sad in the time we have together,” says one of them in a voiceover, while the three friends are seen enjoying different moments with various people in their lives.

Thirty-Nine is about a group of friends who form a lifelong bond after meeting in their sophomore year of high school. Together, they navigate adulthood as they draw closer to their forties. The drama follows the trio’s experience with love and loss as adults.

The series is helmed by director Kim Sang-ho, who had worked on dramas like Run On and Age Of Youth 2. Its script was penned by Yoo Young-ah, who had also contributed to hits like Encounter and Miracle In Cell No. 7.

Thirty-Nine is set to premiere on JTBC on February 16, 10:30pm KST, and will be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide.