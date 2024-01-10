This Netflix reality show is being called the ‘new Traitors’

A new reality show on Netflix is causing a lot of fans and critics to dub it the ‘new Traitors’, noting the glaring similarities between the two.

The Trust: A Game of Greed is an eight-episode series, with the first three premiering on Netflix today (January 10), and the remaining episodes arriving before the end of the month.

In the show, a group of 11 players are brought together and given the chance to split a prize pot of $250,000 (£196,000). However, on each episode, the players are given a chance to vote each other out of the competition, increasing their own share of the money.

Players are also made to take part in a series of tests, including having to rank each other on values such as intelligence and promiscuity. Contestants are also sporadically granted access to ‘The Vault’, in which they will be offered benefits either for the group or for themselves individually.

Many observers have noted that The Trust shares much of its basic premise with the smash hit BBC show The Traitors, which returned for its second season last week (January 3).

In that show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, 22 contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to £120,000 at a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

As they arrive at the castle, a small number are selected to be “Traitors” who have to eliminate the “Faithful” contestants to claim the prize. However, if the latter manage to work out and banish the deceitful contestants through daily roundtable meetings, they win the cash prize instead.

In a three-star review of The Trust, The Guardian noted that it is “a Frankenstein’s monster of new reality TV”.

“The Trust is like a bootleg handbag version of the hit show, where the font is the same, but the brand name is ‘Traytors’ and the zip comes off when you touch it,” they wrote. “There is an ickiness to The Trust that something like The Traitors simply doesn’t possess.”

In IGN’s review, they wrote: “This new Netflix show takes the DNA of quintessential reality competitors, from Survivor to The Traitors, and lets it merely exist in a slightly altered package.”

Several people on social media have also noted the similarities between the two shows. Check out some reactions below:

This seems like Netflix’s attempt to compete with The Traitors. pic.twitter.com/v1wfmXOTYD — Jerrica Tisdale (@jtwritergirl) January 8, 2024

Do I really want to watch a brand new reality show that lands on @netflix in 4 days, a show that has been described like Big Brother and The Traitors?? YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT!! Right up my street, CAN’T WAIT!! #TheTrust #TheTrustNetflix #NetflixTheTrust #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Xw1KeZJZUX — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) January 6, 2024

The first three episodes of The Traitors are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, with three further episodes airing every week, until the series conclusion, which is scheduled to air on Friday January 26 at 9pm.