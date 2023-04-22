This Netflix show is being called a “modern day ‘West Wing'”

Netflix’s The Diplomat is being praised across social media after it hit the streaming platform on Thursday (April 20).

Starring Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, the political drama sees her facing a diplomatic crisis while trying to divorce fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh also star.

Created by Debora Cahn (who wrote and produced on The West Wing), The Diplomat is a “high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people,” according to the official synopsis.

“War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight.”

For Kate Wyler, her personal life is her political future. Keri Russell is The Diplomat. Now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/MHIX3WnJUc — Netflix (@netflix) April 21, 2023

The eight episodes of season one were released earlier this week and already, the show is being called a “modern The West Wing”.

“Witty, timely, thoroughly compelling with one of the best ensembles in recent memory, led by a reliably strong Keri Russell,” wrote one fan. “The season finale cliffhanger sets up S2 brilliantly so hopefully Netflix will renew it soon.”

“I can confirm [The Diplomat] is a riveting & often funny political drama,” said another fan. “Lots of twists, intrigue, & a complex marriage. It’s all held together by a stellar Keri Russell performance. also: Ato Essandoh is such a talent!!”

Elsewhere, fans have praised Russel’s performance.

“The Diplomat is super fun. Nothing else with this tone on TV, and my girl Keri Russell kills it as always,” wrote one fan. “Keri Russel is brilliant,” said another.

Check out more praise for The Diplomat below:

Loving, loving, loving The Diplomat. Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell are amazing. — Olga Parera (@olgaparera) April 22, 2023

Just saw The Diplomat on #Netflix, Keri Russell is superb, show has the same vibe as #MadamSecretary https://t.co/B0V4ReeUn6 — Jamshed Damkewala 🇺🇦 #BlackLivesMatter (@jdamkewala) April 22, 2023

Netflix back again with the best political dramas cause why did the Diplomat slay like that. Keri Russell ate that role up i need S2 asap — Archae (@Archae1708) April 22, 2023

The Diplomat: Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell chew through scenery with relish in a moderately clever but very entertaining political show that lands somewhere in between Scandal and Veep #TheDiplomat — Claire (@CoffeeandIrony) April 22, 2023

Speaking to Netflix about creating The Diplomat, Cahn explained how she had the idea while she was “sitting in my office at the West Wing, when I knew the series was ending. I was like, ‘Well, I want to do this—but international.’ And I spent a lot of time thinking about what that might mean.”

The former Homeland writer went on to say that unexpectedly moving countries “has its own sort of delight and horror, that to me married really nicely with the idea of talking about what the U.S. is in the world in the way that we did on Homeland, but obviously not exactly in the same way.”

The Diplomat is available to stream on Netflix now.