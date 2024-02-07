This old CW show is surging on Netflix: “Masterpiece”

An old CW show is surging on Netflix, with one fan admitting to having watched it for “ten hours straight”.

Hit television series, The 100, which premiered on the US network in 2014 was made available to stream on Netflix in 2020, with the conclusion of its seventh season.

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama series is loosely based on the young adult novel of the same name by Kass Morgan, and follows survivors of a devastating nuclear apocalypse, who return to Earth having been staying in a spaceship.

Advertisement

The series stars Eliza Taylor, Thomas McDonell, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulous, Devon Bostick, Christopher Larkin and Richard Harmon, as a group of juvenile delinquents sent to Earth as the first of the survivors, to assess the damage from the disaster.

The show currently has a 92 per cent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and received generally positive reviews of its final season.

Some viewers are taking to social media to share their obsession with the show. In a Facebook group called ‘Netflix Bangers’ user Zubwair Parwan wrote: “This one is a masterpiece.”

Parwan continued: “I was so indecisive to watch The 100 for months but finally I started it, I didn’t know I could watch a TV show for 10h straight. Just started season 4 no spoilers please.”

Fans are also taking to X/Twitter to show their love for the series. One user wrote: “If you’ve never watched The 100 on Netflix, idk what to tell you. Especially the first 7 seasons omg I’m always trying to find shows like that! I watched it years ago when Netflix got popular in like 2015 ish…”

If you’ve never watched the 100 on Netflix , idk what to tell you 😩 especially the first 7 seasons omg I’m always trying to find shows like that! I watched it years ago when nextflix got popular in like 2015 ish .. — 🌸🫧 (@xhisfantasy_) February 2, 2024

Advertisement

Man I've been binge watching, "the 100" on Netflix and let me say this! I'm on season 5 now and it's such a good series! If you like sci-fi, apocolyptic and fantasy stories give it a try! 🙂 — BlessUp (@BlessUp1983) January 30, 2024

me, on netflix trying to start a new show and end up just rewatching The 100 or Stranger Things. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/hwI2JHn23X — albie. 🐞 (@albieszn) January 22, 2024

Another user wrote: “Man I’ve been binge watching The 100 on Netflix and let me say this! I’m on season 5 now and it’s such a good series! If you like sci-fi, apocalyptic and fantasy stories give it a try!”

Other users seem to be rewatching the popular series, with one user reposting a meme about rewatching your “comfort show” saying: “Me, on Netflix trying to start a new show and end up just rewatching The 100 or Stranger Things.”

Another title which has been experiencing a popularity surge recently on Netflix is horror movie Haunt.