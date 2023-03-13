This popular sitcom is leaving Netflix after 10 years

After nearly 10 years on Netflix, New Girl will be leaving the streaming service next month.

All seven seasons of the comedy series will be removed from Netflix on April 17, when it will be transferred to Hulu and Peacock.

As reported by Variety, the move is part of an agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal to allow both platforms to share the streaming rights to the series.

All 146 episodes will be available on Peacock and Hulu from April 17, 2023.

New Girl began streaming on Netflix in summer 2013. The show, starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone, originally aired on Fox from 2011 to 2018.

The series follows quirky teacher Jessica Day (Deschanel) after she moves into an apartment in Los Angeles with three men, Nick Miller (Johnson), Winston Schmidt (Greenfield) and Winston Bishop (Morris).

During its run, the show was nominated five Primetime Emmy Awards and featured guest appearances from Prince, Taylor Swift, Jamie Lee Curtis, Megan Fox, Justin Long, Rob Reiner, Adam Brody and Linda Cardellini.

Last year, Deschanel released her eighth studio album ‘Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson’ as part of musical duo She & Him, formed with M. Ward.