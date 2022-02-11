Three ‘Running Man’ cast members test positive for COVID-19

Three cast members from South Korean variety show Running Man have been tested positive for COVID-19.

On February 10, actor and regular Running Man cast member Kim Jong-kook was first to have tested positive for the coronavirus, as announced by his agency Turbo JK Company, after he experienced “mild cold symptoms” the previous day, as translated by Soompi.

Fellow Running Man regular Yang Se-chan also tested positive for COVID-19 that same day, per his agency SM C&C, despite “currently experiencing no particular symptoms”. His SM C&C explained that after coming into close contact with someone else who had previously tested positive, his first PCR test had come back negative. However, Yang had entered self-quarantine and taken a second PCR test, which came back positive.

Advertisement

Since then, Ji Suk-jin has also received a positive COVID-19 test result earlier today (February 11) after taking both a rapid antigen test and PCR test, as reported by Star Today. However, the entertainment personality’s label Sky E&M stated that he “currently has no other symptoms apart from a mild headache”.

Per a report from MBN Star on February 10, a representative of the Running Man production team had clarified that there was no filming planned for next week, hence there would be no changes to the show’s current broadcast schedule. All of its staff have tested negative following Kim and Yang’s’ positive results.

The same report also clarified that the remaining regular cast members of the popular South Korean variety show – Yoo Jae-suk, HaHa, Jeon So-min and Song Ji-hyo – have so far tested negative for the virus.

A Running Man spin-off, titled Outrun By Running Man, had premiered on Disney+ late last year and sees the return of Running Man mainstays HaHa, Kim Jong-kook and Ji Suk-jin participating in an array of games and challenges testing their wit and agility. Watch the trailer here.