‘Three’s Company’ star Suzanne Somers dies aged 76

Suzanne Somers, best known for roles in sitcoms Three’s Company and Step By Step, has died aged 76.

The actor died on Sunday morning (October 15) following a battle with breast cancer, as confirmed in a statement from her family on Instagram.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th,” the statement read. “She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.

Advertisement

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

According to People, a private family burial will take place next week, with a memorial set to be held in November.

Somers revealed in July that her breast cancer had returned after she was first diagnosed with the disease in 2000. “As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”

Somers is perhaps best known for playing Chrissy Snow in sitcom Three’s Company, which ran for eight seasons from 1977 to 1984. She later played Carol Foster-Lambert opposite Patrick Duffy in Step By Step from 1991 to 1998.

Advertisement

In later years, she released an autobiography and several books about health and wellness. She also appeared as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars in 2015.

In a tribute on X, Sabrina actor Melissa Joan Hart wrote: “Heaven has another funny angel to keep them entertained! Thanks for being a pioneer & all the laughs #SuzanneSomers.”