‘Tiger King 2’ is coming to Netflix in 2021

A sequel to Netflix‘s vastly popular docuseries Tiger King will arrive on the platform by the end of the year, it has been confirmed.

The original series, which debuted in 2020, was one of Netflix’s most successful releases to date. It was watched by 34.3 million people over its first 10 days of release.

A follow-up to Tiger King has been rumoured since the first season aired, and last month, a listing for a sequel was posted momentarily on a Netflix site, but was removed soon after.

Today (September 23), the streaming giant has announced via a promotional video for its upcoming true crime slate that the second season will be arriving before the close of 2021. It also features new footage from the season, which includes a shot of Joe Exotic speaking to the film crew from within prison.

Watch the promotional video below.

A fictional adaption of the story is currently in the works. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin in the series, while John Cameron Mitchell will star as Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence at a correctional facility in Fort Worth in Texas for attempting to hire a hitman to assassinate his rival Baskin, in addition to 17 animal abuse charges.

Meanwhile, Zookeeper Jeff Lowe, who featured in the series, is reportedly a wanted man after failing to make a court appearance.

Four bench warrants have been issued for Lowe’s arrest after he failed to appear for a hearing at Las Vegas Municipal Court on Wednesday (September 8), according to TMZ.