Tiger King star Joe Exotic has revealed that he has prostate cancer, and has begged to be released from prison.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse charges and a murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin.

Taking to Twitter, Exotic revealed his diagnosis and asked fans to help get the attention of US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

“John Phillips [Exotic’s lawyer] has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer,” he wrote.

“The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.

He added: “I don’t want anyone’s pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.”

Exotic had been hopeful of a presidential pardon from former US president Donald Trump that would see him released from prison. In January, the former zoo owner failed to secure such a pardon from the outgoing US president – however, he retains faith in incumbent Joe Biden.

It was reported that Exotic and his team were so confident of his release at the hands of Trump that they had a “limousine fuelled up” outside jail ahead of the pardon verdict.

Elsewhere, Louis Theroux has returned to America to make a new feature-length film about Exotic for the BBC, after the pair meeting a decade ago when Theroux was making America’s Most Dangerous Pets.

Other Tiger King-related projects in the works include a “tell-all” memoir from Exotic and a new limited series about Exotic, where John Cameron Mitchell will play the notorious big cat owner.

A new scripted series starring Nicolas Cage as Exotic is also in the works, which will explore how the zookeeper lost himself to a character of his own creation.