Viral ‘Tipping Point’ contestant confuses Greek poet with ‘The Simpsons’

A clip from Tipping Point has gone viral, in which a contestant confuses the Greek poet Homer with Homer Simpson.

Twitter user Graeme Douglas reposted a moment from yesterday’s ITV episode (October 25) in which host Ben Shephard contains his laughter following a contestant’s response.

“In his epic poems, Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the gods and which other substance as their food?” Shephard asks, before the contestant responds: “I know he likes donuts. I think I’ll go with donuts please Ben.”

You can watch the full clip here:

Ben Shepherd’s face is perfect. Remarkable daytime quizzing, this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Lreh0JCX2 — Graeme Douglas (@graemedouglas) October 25, 2021

One Twitter user responded to the clip defending the contestant, saying: “I mean yeah, granted it’s hilarious, but also let’s not be snobby to the point of saying nonsense like ‘and THESE people can vote’.

“Not everyone studies classics as part of their education.”

Another person nodded to a favourite moment from The Simpsons, writing: “He’s so silly. Everyone knows Lisa is the one who writes epic poems in that family.”

He's so silly. Everyone knows Lisa is the one who writes epic poems in that family. pic.twitter.com/R16oaQ2wJU — 🎃Ciarán Vest (made from real gorilla chest)🎃 (@CiaranWest) October 25, 2021

In other Simpsons news, a UK casino site recently posted a recruitment advert looking for people to watch every episode of the sitcom in order to help predict the future.

The “Simpsons Series Analyst” will be hired by PlatinCasino.co.uk to watch episodes from the show’s 33 seasons and note down any key events that happen. The £5,000 fee equates to approximately £6.80 per episode.

By hiring the analyst, Platin Casino hopes to predict global events that will take place from 2022 onwards.

All 33 seasons of The Simpsons are currently streaming on Disney+.