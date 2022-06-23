‘To The X Who Doesn’t Love Me’: NCT’s Doyoung stars in new teaser

TVING has dropped a new teaser for its forthcoming romance K-drama series, To The X Who Doesn’t Love Me.

Starring NCT singer Doyoung and actress Han Ji-hyo, the new series will centre itself around Seo Hee-soo (Han), who comes across a magical notebook that can can make one fall in love with another person for a month, and uses its powers to embark on a brief one-month romance.

Meanwhile, her close friend, Jung Si-ho (Doyoung), is the only person apart from Hee-soo to know about the notebook’s powers, and becomes worried about her increasing reliance on it.

The new visual offers the first glimpse into their story, showing clips of To The X Who Doesn’t Love Me as Hee-soo receives a confession from her senior Kim Kang-wook (Son Hyun-woo) after using the notebook for herself, despite him having not even known her name prior.

To X Who Doesn’t Love Me is written by Go Jae-hong and Wang Hye-ji, and directed by Go. The series will be available exclusively through the South Korean streaming service TVING, and will be premiering its first episode on July 14.

Notably, Doyoung’s appearance in To The X Who Doesn’t Love Me is set to mark his first-ever TV role. Meanwhile, Han Ji-hyo is best known for her previous roles on Tomorrow, A Business Proposal, Hospital Playlist and more. The new TVING original will also feature a supporting cast of rookie actors Kwon Ah-reum, Bang Jae-min and Kim Ji-hoon.

In other NCT news, NCT sub-unit NCT 127, which includes Doyoung, will be bringing their ‘Neo City – The Link’ tour to Singapore in July. The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 2, and will be the first K-pop concert held at the venue since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.