TOHO Animation announces ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ anime adaptation

TOHO Animation and OLM have announced a joint anime adaptation of Natsu Hyuga’s light novel series, The Apothecary Diaries.

Today (February 16), TOHO Animation released the first trailer for the upcoming anime on its YouTube channel. The trailer compiles vibrant visuals from the series, including breathtaking depictions of the novel’s ancient Chinese setting and protagonist Maomao’s various exploits. The video’s caption also highlights that the historical fiction series is set to air later this year, though a release date has not been specified.

Watch the trailer for The Apothecary Diaries below.

Advertisement

Norihiro Naganuma, who helmed the anime adaptation of The Ancient Magus’ Bride, is slated to serve as the series’ director and script supervisor, with Aoi Yuki roped in to voice Maomao.

The Apothecary Diaries was first released as a full-length novel written by Natsu Hyuga in 2012, and was followed by an ongoing series of light novels which began with its first volume in August 2014. Its latest volume, the 12th, was released in July 2022. In September 2017, publisher Square Enix began releasing a manga adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries. It has 10 volumes to date, with an 11th expected to be released later this month.

The novel series follows the adventures of Maomao, the daughter of an apothecary in a quaint Ancient Chinese town, who becomes kidnapped to serve in the rear court of the emperor. Becoming recognised for her extensive medicinal knowledge, she becomes assigned to be a poison taster by the head eunuch for the emperor’s main consort.

TOHO Animation has also recently announced season 2 of hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which has been scheduled for release in July 2023. The season is expected to air across the second half of 2023, and is based on the ‘Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu’ and the ‘Shibuya Incident’ arcs from the manga.

In August 2022, the studio also announced a two-part finale movie for volleyball anime Haikyu!. Entitled Haikyu!! FINAL, the film will depict the final match between the Karasuno and Nekoma teams. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.