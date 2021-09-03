Tom Hanks to guest on first episode of ‘Band Of Brothers’ podcast

HBO is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its acclaimed mini-series Band Of Brothers with a new podcast.

Set to debut on September 9, the podcast will kick off with two episodes – the first of which is a prologue that will see Tom Hanks, who co-created the series alongside Steven Spielberg, guest star.

The second episode, which examines the show’s Hanks co-penned ‘Currahee’ first episode, will focus on the tale of “Easy” Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, of the Division. Actor Ron Livingston, who played Captain Lewis Nixon, will feature as a guest.

Hosted by Men In Blazers vet Roger Bennett, subsequent episodes of the 12-part podcast will include interviews with the likes of fellow Band Of Brothers alum Damian Lewis and others connected to the mini-series.

The podcast based on historian Stephen E. Ambrose’s 1992 book of the same name aims to peel back how the show was put together and look at its legacy.

“Band Of Brothers was such an important show to me”, host Bennett told Deadline. “Like thousands, I watch it every year ritually. The face of an America I grew up believing in. Of everyday heroism, selflessness, and Global Leadership.”

The Band Of Brothers podcast will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major platforms – watch the trailer below.

Tom Hanks recently joined the burgeoning cast of Wes Anderson’s yet-to-be titled next movie.

Hanks’ appearance in the upcoming new movie will mark his first collaboration with the director. No details on his role have been confirmed at present, although sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that his part could be “small and cameo-like in nature”.

Meanwhile, Finch, a new sci-film starring Tom Hanks has been confirmed for a November 5, 2021 debut on Apple TV+.