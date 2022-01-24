Tom Hanks video endorsing Joe Biden mocked for copying ‘The Simpsons’

Tom Hanks has been mocked over a new video endorsing the achievements of Joe Biden‘s administration.

Narrated by the Hollywood actor, the clip was released to celebrate the US president’s first anniversary in office, showing the public and Biden reflecting on the past 365 days.

But conservative commentators were quick to draw comparisons to a scene from The Simpsons Movie in 2007, featuring a cartoon of Tom Hanks saying: “Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine.”

Retweeting an image of the cameo, Republican senator Ted Cruz wrote: “The Simpsons did it first!”.

Conservative commentator Matt Whitlock also said: “Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life.”

The Simpsons did it first! https://t.co/mYzpzq3FyS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2022

The video concluded with a brief appearance from Biden who said that “it’s never been a good bet to bet against America”.

“I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future. There’s nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together,” he added.

Hanks previously gave a rousing speech at Biden‘s inauguration concert a year ago.

At the time the actor reflected on the “deep divisions and troubling rancour” while Donald Trump was president, choosing now to “ponder the United States of America”.

More recently, Hanks revealed the three films that he has enjoyed working on the most.

Baseball movie A League Of Their Own made the list on account of Hanks getting to play the sport all summer while they were filming.

The Wachowski siblings’ Cloud Atlas also earned a spot, which he described as a film “shot on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love” as was the same for Cast Away.