Tom Holland fans defend actor from homophobic abuse over ‘The Crowded Room’ scene

Fans of Tom Holland have defended the star from homophobic comments over a scene in his recent Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

The psychological thriller focuses on the real-life story of Billy Milligan who was arrested for his involvement in a New York shooting in 1979, and through a series of interviews with Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) audiences learn about his mysterious past.

During one scene, which has circulated online in recent days, Holland’s character is seen having sex with a man in a club, before doing drugs and performing oral sex.

However, many fans have been forced to defend the actor from homophobic reactions to the moment, with one tweeting: “PEOPLE ARE ONLY WEIRDED OUT BY TOM HOLLAND DOING THAT SCENE BECAUSE OF RAMPANT HOMOPHOBIA !”.

Another added: “Why are people so mad about tom holland playing a queer character? the homophobia today is bonkers,” while a third wrote: “The fact that a single scene on an Apple Plus show featuring Tom Holland has brought out so much homophobia from the stupidest people is… actually it’s not even a little surprising, it’s just annoying.”

Many more have shared their reactions:

PEOPLE ARE ONLY WEIRDED OUT BY TOM HOLLAND DOING THAT SCENE BECAUSE OF RAMPANT HOMOPHOBIA ! — jabba (@jabbagfx) July 16, 2023

why are people so mad about tom holland playing a queer character? the homophobia today is bonkers — luma 🎄🎶☃️ (@LUMAP0P) July 15, 2023

The fact that a single scene on an Apple Plus show featuring Tom Holland has brought out so much homophobia from the stupidest people is… actually it's not even a little surprising, it's just annoying. pic.twitter.com/y3NGEC0aYd — Lee (@lee_g_b) July 17, 2023

there is so much homophobia against tom holland on the tl today pic.twitter.com/nV5Z60Q4PQ — pinks⋆ ˚｡⋆୨୧˚ (@pinkstarszr) July 14, 2023

The funniest thing about the wild homophobia directed at Tom Holland (of all people) is that people are using notorious mankisser Andrew Garfield as an example of someone who is less ‘queer’ pic.twitter.com/ExIBUJu7Fz — Ed (@ed_aisy) July 15, 2023

It's not about distinguishing between fiction and reality. It's about homophobia. It's not that these people believe Tom Holland is actually gay, it's that having a homosexual relationship, fictional or real, makes him 'unworthy' of playing their favorite Marvel character. https://t.co/4lSzCQLF4a — Pegasus (@StoryPegasus) July 17, 2023

The homophobia directed at Tom Holland is sickening, pathetic, and utterly unsurprising. He's been upfront about his disdain for Hollywood culture and the abusive garbage that comes with being an actor. I hope he doesn't lose his love for the craft because of this nonsense. https://t.co/jjv6HQEG1K — Paul Dawkins (@Paul__Dawkins) July 16, 2023

the amount of homophobia I'm seeing from marvel fans because tom holland had sex with a man in a tv serie… pic.twitter.com/g2WnqHNNNF — cate (@catekomatsu) July 15, 2023

The Crowded Room was released last month, though Holland admitted following its debut that it was hard to promote after the show was “horribly reviewed” by critics.

“I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room,” he told Unilad. “It has taught me resilience. Tottenham have never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult.

“It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here. So I’m very resilient.”

Holland also executive produced the series, which also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz and Emmy Rossum.