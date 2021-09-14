‘Tomb Raider’ anime series on Netflix casts its Lara Croft

The forthcoming Tomb Raider anime series on Netflix has found its Lara Croft in Hayley Atwell.

The Mission: Impossible 7 actor, who also played Agent Carter in the MCU, will be voicing the legendary archaeologist in the new adaptation.

Tomb Raider is set to pick up where the video game reboot trilogy left off, and will follow Croft 25 years after the appearance in her first ever game.

The Witcher: Blood Origin writer Tasha Huo will be writing the script, and will work with Dmitri M. Johnson, Stephan Bugaj, Howard Bliss and Jacob Robinson.

There is no further detail on the show’s plot, cast members or a release date – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

Lara Croft was played by Angelina Jolie on the big screen in two films in 2001 and 2003, and then later by Alicia Vikander in a reboot film released in 2018. There is currently a sequel to Vikander’s film in the works, with Lovecraft Country‘s Misha Green confirmed to write and direct.

Reviewing the 2018 reboot, NME wrote: “It takes itself so seriously, which it really has no cause to do. Indiana Jones is a clear influence – one sequence is almost a complete replay of a scene in Temple of Doom – but it never thought to nick its sense of fun.

“It’s a shame. Vikander is the best Lara Croft in the worst Tomb Raider movie.”

Hayley Atwell has also recently starred in Blinded By the Light, Christopher Robin, The Duchess and Brideshead Revisited, and is reprising her role as Agent Carter as part of the voice cast for the Marvel/Disney+ show What If?.